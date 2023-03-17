Martin Lewis explains why everyone should ‘say yes’ to Gift Aid on charity donations

Martin Lewis has explained why everyone should “say yes” to Gift Aid when making charity donations.

The MoneySavingExpert was part of BBC’s Comic Relief coverage on Friday (17 March) and urged viewers to make their donations go a little further.

“Donate to charity and the charity not only gets your money, but it also gets your tax back from the government, what actually works out as a gain of 25 per cent for the charity,” Lewis explained of Gift Aid.

“Just say yes,” he added.

