Kate Winslet says story of £17k energy bill for disabled girl’s needs ‘destroyed’ her

Kate Winslet said the story of a woman who was facing a £17,000 energy bill simply to keep her daughter alive “absolutely destroyed” her, with the Oscar-winning star feeling she had no other option but to help.

Carolynne Hunter’s 12-year-old daughter Freya has severe complex health problems and disabilities, is non-verbal and blind and requires full-time oxygen and at-home nursing care.

The Titanic star, 47, told the BBC she felt she had to do something when she heard Ms Hunter was “going to have to put her child into care” because she could not afford her electricity bills.

