Sarah Ferguson shares invaluable advice she received from the Queen before her death

Sarah Ferguson has revealed the advice the late Queen Elizabeth II shared with her before she died.

“I remember she used to say, ‘Sarah there needs to be more kindness in the world, which would disarm malice,’” the Duchess of York said during an appearance on The One Show on Monday evening (27 March).

“I feel it’s really important [that] we should all stop for a minute and remember those words with respect and affection for a great leader,” she added, speaking of the late monarch.

