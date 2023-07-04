BBC weather presenter dragged away by dog live on air for second time

BBC Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has been dragged away by a dog live on air for the second time.

Reporting from Wimbledon, the meteorologist was accompanied by Ray the search dog.

After commenting on Ray’s good behaviour, the pooch ran off with a tennis ball in his mouth, dragging Kirkwood away.

“It’s the Chelsea Flower Show all over again,” Kirkwood said, referencing a 2021 segment on BBC Breakfast when a guide dog dragged her to the floor as she gave a live report on the weather at the garden show.