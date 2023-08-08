Watch: Escaped bear emerges from Iraqi Airways plane hold

Footage shows a loose bear in the hold of an Iraqi Airways plane bound for Baghdad from Dubai International Airport.

The animal can be seen poking its head out of the hold as the aircraft was due to depart.

Iraq’s prime minister has ordered an investigation into how the animal got loose from its crate.

In a statement, the airline said it was not to blame for the escape and added that the plane crew worked with authorities in the United Arab Emirates to bring in specialists who sedated the animal and removed it from the plane.