Bear appears to pose for hundreds of selfies on wildlife camera

A bear in Colorado who stumbled across a wildlife camera has appeared to pose for hundreds of “selfies.”

Local officials shared some of the pictures to Twitter, seeming to find the situation fairly hilarious.

In a tweet, Boulder OSMP said: “Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across Boulder open space.

“Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies.”

While the images were shared recently, they were captured last year before bears went into hibernation.

