Watch: School principal comes face-to-face with dumpster diving bear

CCTV footage captures the moment a school principal came face-to-face with a bear while unlocking a bin.

James Marsh was removing a bar lock, designed to deter bears from breaking in to eat food scraps, when one suddenly jumped out before bounding off into the distance.

The incident happened at Zela Elementary School in Summersville, West Virginia.

“Who says principals don’t deserve hazard pay?” Nicholas County Board of Education wrote, sharing the clip on social media.

