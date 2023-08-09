Bears spotted taking a leisurely stroll along residential street in California

This is the moment two bears are spotted strolling up and down a residential street in California.

The animals were spotted walking along the street in South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday 8 August.

The bears can be seen walking past houses on the street and weaving their way between the parked cars.

According to the local authories, bears can often venture into areas in search of food, particularly when the weather is very warm.

Residents have been advised not to leave pet food outside.