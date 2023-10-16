Dr Hilary Jones shares useful tip for dealing with bedbugs at home

Dr Hilary Jones shared a useful tip for dealing with bedbugs during an appearance on Lorraine.

Speaking about the threat of UK invasion following a widespread outbreak in Paris, the GP and morning TV regular explained why you should put any clothes, sheets or luggage with suspected bedbugs in an empty bathtub.

According to Dr Hilary, they are not able to crawl out of the tub.

“One good tip - if you go to Paris - when you bring your luggage home, if the bedbugs have got into your luggage, put it into an empty bath, because they can’t creep out of the sides.”