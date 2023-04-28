Watch: Tiny ‘BeerBot’ robots could help brew beer quickly and more efficiently

Scientists are improving beer - by having mini robots dubbed “BeerBots” swim around in it.

Dr Martin Pumera and her colleagues at the Brno University of Technology, Czech Republic, wanted to develop a self-propelled bot to both make fermentation proceed faster and simplify the separation of yeast from the final beer.

Reporting in ACS Nano, the team shows that magnetic packages of yeast can make the fermentation phase go faster and cut out the need to filter the beverage.

The two-millimetre-wide robots are made of iron oxide and contain yeast to supercharge the fermentation process.

