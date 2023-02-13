The best and the worst Super Bowl commercials

As expected, this year’s Super Bowl was littered with specially made commercials with star appearances from Will Farrell, Jennifer Lopez, and Bradley Cooper’s mother.

Fan favourties included Dunkin’ Donuts, whose Super Bowl commercial debut included Ben Affleck along with a cameo from wife Jennifer Lopez.

Alicia Silverstone reprised her role as Cher Horowitz in a Clueless-themed Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten while a campaign promoting Christianity ran two ads during the game as part of a staggering $100 million media investment.

Here the Independent looks at the stand out commercials.

