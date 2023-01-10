Rare 400-year-old copy of the Bible auctioned off for £20,000

A rare copy of a 400-year-old Bible has been auctioned off for a whopping £20,000 in Belfast.

Printed in 1615, The Geneva Bible was brought to what is now known as Massachusetts on the Speedwell pilgrim ship in 1633.

It is considered to be one of the most historically significant translations of the religious text.

Bidding began at Bloomfield Auctions at £6,000 before the figure climbed until it was sold at almost twice the expected sum.

The auction was held on Tuesday, 10 January.

