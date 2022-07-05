Gaggle of lost geese waddle near speeding traffic in Birmingham

A kind member of the public spent more than two hours guiding a gaggle of 40 geese to safety after they were spotted on a busy street in Birmingham.

Simon Finnegan, 49, saw the birds moving in and out of busy traffic in Erdington on Sunday (3 July) when he leapt into action.

The animal lover guided the Canadian geese to the nearest canal more than a mile away.

"Once in [the canal], they seemed a lot happier and swam off unharmed. I'm glad they were safe", Finnegan said.

