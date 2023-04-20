Prince and Princess of Wales make Indian rotis during visit to Birmingham

The Prince and Princess of Wales tried their hand at making Indian rotis during a visit to Birmingham on Thursday, 20 April.

Prince William and Princess Kate rolled out dough for the flatbreads at Indian Streatery.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands city, the royal couple visited the Jewellery Quarter with just weeks to go before the King’s coronation.

The Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association, is an avid Aston Villa fan, supporting the team since his youth.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.