Bison slips and skates on ice at Yellowstone National Park

A clumsy bison was filmed slipping and skating across a frozen creek at Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

The footage was shared on Facebook by Creekside at Yellowstone - and has since been viewed almost 500,000 times.

“You can’t roller skate in a buffalo herd, but you can try to ice skate,” they wrote.

The video was filmed on 19 January in Yellowstone’s Lamar Valley.

Hundreds of people commented on the amusing footage, many sharing their sympathies with the bison.

“I’m glad to see I’m not the only one challenged to walk on ice,” one person said.

“Happens to the best of us,” another added.