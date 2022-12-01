FTX founder insists he ‘didn’t try to commit fraud’ in first comments since collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX founder and former boss of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, has denied committing fraud.

Once hailed as the “King of Crypto”, Mr Bankman-Fried spoke on video for the first time since the company, previously valued at $32bn (£26.5bn), fell apart.

“I didn’t ever try to commit fraud on anyone,” he said, speaking from the Bahamas.

Mr Bankman-Fried added that he has “close to nothing” left and did not move any personal money out of FTX himself before the collapse.

