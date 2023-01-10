Huge black bear found hibernating under family's garden deck

A massive black bear was found hibernating underneath a family’s garden deck in Connecticut.

Tyler Dashukewich, 28, filmed this video showing the huge animal just chilling in her garden.

“I was sad this morning because you weren’t here, but now you’re back,” she can be heard saying to the animal.

She decided to not disturb the bear and let it continue its hibernation but remains concerned about her young daughter.

“It’s pretty cold, so we don’t really play outside, but I don’t let her get close to it, so we play in the front yard,” she said.

