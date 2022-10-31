Britain’s first blind and Black barrister joins bar after studying in braille

A woman has become the UK’s first blind and Black barrister after she completed her university through braille.

Jessikah Inaba, 23, joined the bar last week after she smashed through the “triple-glazed glass ceiling,”

“The biggest challenge for me is people’s assumptions. People either assume too much or too little,” Ms Inaba shared.

Crediting her friends and family for helping her fill in the gaps in her resources, she said: “My support network, however, is amazing. My parents, my older sister, my younger brothers, have always been there.”

