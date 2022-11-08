Beaver blood moon: Timelapse of the eclipse over America

Stargazers across the US marvelled at the night sky to witness a rare “beaver blood moon.”

This timelapse video shows the stunning progression of the eclipse and the varied shades of red the moon took during the event.

It was the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see for another three years, with the next due to take place in March of 2025.

A blood moon is brought about when the Earth moves between the moon and the sun, blocking the light and dimming the moon to a reddish hue.

