Just one person queued outside Waterstones’ flagship store in London’s Piccadilly Circus on Tuesday, 10 January, to buy the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare.

Caroline Lennon left her home in Bethnal Green at 6am to line up outside the store before doors opened at 8am.

“I thought my family were weird. All families don’t get on do they. It makes me feel better about my family,” Ms Lennon told Sky News.

Two other customers bought the autobiography in the first hour of Waterstones opening.

