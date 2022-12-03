The Princess of Wales showed off her green credentials at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston - by wearing a rented gown.

Kate dazzled on the green carpet with her dress of the same hue as five innovative ideas were celebrated and awarded £1 million in prize money to scale up their projects.

She paired the frock with sparkly heels and jewels from her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales.

Other celebrities who walked the green carpet on Friday night included actor Rami Malek and footballer David Beckham.

