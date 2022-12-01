William and Kate appear courtside at Boston Celtics game amid palace racism row

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared courtside at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday night, as a Buckingham Palace race row brewed at home.

Prince William and Princess Kate received a mostly warm welcome at the sporting arena, but there were reports of boos and chants of “USA” from the crowd at some moments.

The couple made their appearance as William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey resigned from the palace amid a storm over her racist comments towards Ngozi Fulani, the founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.