Moment pensioner keys £60k Lexus amid residents association row

The moment a pensioner keyed a £60,000 Lexus has been caught on CCTV.

Keith Ardley, 75, was recorded damaging neighbour Marius Crisan’s new Lexus 450h Hybrid in a car park by the block of flats where the pair live in Bournemouth.

The incident comes after tensions between the pair rose after Crisan tried to set up a residents’ association after moving into his flat.

Ardley, a retired council IT worker, was prosecuted for causing £1,000 worth of criminal damage to the car.

He denied the offence, informing a court that he “never tells lies.”

