Shakira opens up about 'difficult' break-up with Gerard Pique

Shakira has broken her silence on her “difficult” split with ex-partner Gerard Pique, describing the impact it has had on her children.

The Colombian singer and Spanish football player share two sons, aged nine and seven together.

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside... there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids... I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of [them],” Shakira told Elle magazine.

