Watch simple breathing trick which can help with stress and anxiety

This simple breathing trick can help to reduce stress and anxiety.

Actress Glynis Barber shared the expert tip when she recently appeared on ITV’s This Morning.

Explaining what to do, Barber said: “So we are going to breathe in for two, and then breathe out for three and then we are going to hold the breath from two up until six.

“So deep breath into your belly, breathe in through your nose, use your diaphragm.”

The actress added: “I always say record it and do it at least once a day as it’s very good for anxiety.”