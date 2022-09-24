Jilted bride continues wedding despite being stood-up by groom

A bride who was stood up at the altar by her husband-to-be decided to make the most of a bad situation and carry on with her special day anyway.

Kayley Stead, 27, heard her partner of four years wasn’t going to turn up on the morning of, but continued with her wedding entrance, speeches, and party as normal.

“I’ve had no explanation - not that I want one now”, she said. “I’d been looking forward to the food, a dance with my dad, spending time with my family, so why not?”

