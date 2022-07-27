Bride creates dream wedding dress from $24 charity shop gown

A bride shares how she created a stunning wedding gown out of a $24 dress from Goodwill.

Maranda Vandergriff, 27, from Tennessee, says she bought the white dress years before her engagement in 2019.

Ms Vandergriff used beads from her mother’s wedding dress and lace fabric to create the unique look for her 2020 wedding.

After her husband proposed, Ms Vandergriff sketched the dress with bishop sleeves to make it “more her.”

“I definitely took a risk going this non-traditional route but I ended up with my dream dress,” Vandergriff said.

