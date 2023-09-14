This is the stunning moment a pod of dolphins swim through glowing blue bioluminescent waves off the coast of California.

Footage of the dolphins was captured by Newport Coastal Adventure photographer Mark Girardeau on Monday evening.

At least three dolphins were captured circling the boat, zipping freely through the water and lighting it up with lines of electric blue.

The luminous glow is caused by dinoflagellate algae, which turn the ocean water red during the day but glow in blue at night.