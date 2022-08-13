Man dresses head-to-toe in flowers to walk seven miles for Scottish tradition

A man dressed head-to-toe in burrs before parading through the streets of Queensferry, Scotland, as the town celebrated the local tradition of Burryman’s Day.

Footage filmed by Dónal Ferrie captures the man covered in the flowers and walking with what appears to be two bouquet-topped walking poles.

The annual celebration sees the Burryman walk a seven-mile route through the town, over the course of nine hours wearing burrs - the sticky flowerheads or seedheads of two species of burdock.

He stops at every pub in the town where tradition claims it is good luck to give him free whiskey.

