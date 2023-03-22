Flex Legal CEO tops the E2E Female 100

Mary Bonsor is the CEO and founder of Flex Legal, a business dedicated to improving social mobility within the legal profession.

Mary recently topped the E2E Female 100, a new initiative designed to recognise and celebrate entrepreneurship among female business leaders.

She visited The Independent studio to talk through what it meant to her to appear on the league table, to discuss what it’s like being a woman in business today, and lay out what her company is doing to support the female business leaders of tomorrow.