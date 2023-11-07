Whale with bite marks washes up on California beach after ‘aggressive shark activity’

A whale covered in bite marks was found washed up on a California beach, amid reports of "aggressive shark activity".

The juvenile whale was found on Sunday evening (5 November) in the Huntington Beach region, Los Angeles.

"Lifeguards were made aware of a beached juvenile whale near Tower 22 in Sunset Beach. While the whale was still alive, bite marks were seen on the mammal," a statement from the City of Huntington Beach read.

"Beachgoers reported seeing splashing and aggressive shark activity prior to the whale washing ashore."