Moment grizzly bear trapped inside resident’s car freed by police

Dramatic footage shows the moment a police officer freed a large grizzly bear that was trapped inside a resident’s car.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was called after the wild animal was found sitting on the backseats of an SUV parked by a house near Lake Tahoe on Sunday (28 May).

An officer tied the handle of a rear door with a long yellow rope, backing away and pulling the door open for the animal to escape.

Parts of the SUV’s ceiling and seats appeared to have been torn apart.

Adult male grizzly bears typically weigh 400 to 600kg (880 to 1,320lb).