Watch: Sea lions charge at tourists on San Diego beach

Several sea lions charged out of the water towards tourists on a beach in San Diego on Sunday, 23 July.

The creatures have been known to exhibit this behaviour at La Jolla cove on previous occasions.

In this video, a lifeguard can be heard telling beachgoers to give a male sea lion “plenty of room” before two of the pinnipeds bark and charge towards screaming people on the sand.

Local resident Japhet Perez Estrada told Fox 5: “I understand their excitement and they want to get close, but it’s nature. You got to give a distance.”