Baby giraffe sneaks up on pigeons in playful jump at California zoo

A baby giraffe was filmed sneaking up on a group of pigeons that had gathered in its enclosure at a zoo in California.

“Kendi trying unsuccessfully to blend in with a flock of pigeons,” Oakland Zoo said in a post on X/Twitter.

The youngster was born at the zoo in October 2023 to mother Kijiji, who arrived at Oakland Zoo in 2020, weighing approximately 150 lbs and standing at 6.5ft tall.

Oakland Zoo said her name means “loved one” in Swahili, which pays homage to the language spoken in Kenya, where reticulated giraffes are found in the wild.