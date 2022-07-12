Camilla joined by friends for 75th birthday 'Oldie Luncheon'

The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 75th birthday with an “Oldie Luncheon” at the National Liberal Club in London on Sunday (10 July).

Camilla’s friends Zandra Rhodes, Gyles Brandreth, and Joanna Lumley were among those in attendance.

The Duchess’ birthday is on 17 July.

‘You might not believe it, but I have actually been trying to keep quiet about reaching three quarters of a century - and, as you see, have failed dismally”, Camilla said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.