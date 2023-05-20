Moose calf brings traffic to standstill as it’s helped across busy road

A moose calf brought traffic to a standstill as it tried to cross a busy road in Canada.

Footage shows the young animal struggling to get over the wall that splits the traffic before an adult moose steps back across to encourage it to jump over.

The hesitant calf, however, refuses to budge and a pedestrian can be seen approaching the animals, before backing off as the adult gets defensive.

Eventually, the pair walk off in a different direction, having failed to cross the road.

The footage was captured in the city of Prince George, British Columbia.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.