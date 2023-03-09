Canadian babies born 126 days early become world’s most premature twins

A Canadian brother and sister born at 22 weeks have been named as the world’s most premature twins.

Born 126 days early, Adiah and Adrial Nadarajah overtook the previous Guinness World Record of 125 days set in 2018 by twins in the US state of Iowa.

A full-term pregnancy is usually 40 weeks, making the twins 18 weeks premature.

Parents Shakina and Kevin spoke of how “nervous” they were during the pregnancy and recalled the moment they found out they would be having twins.

