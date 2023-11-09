Toddler’s hilarious reaction to trying sour sweets for first time

A mother has shared her toddler’s amusing reaction to trying sour sweets for the first time.

In a short clip, Breea Ragland records her son’s reaction to trying Warheads candy.

The young boy, who evidently has not tried anything of the like before, keeps putting it in his mouth, licking it a bit, and then taking it back out.

He keeps making a face that suggests “these sweets are not like other sweets” and appears unsure of the taste.

Despite that, he doesn’t give up on it and insists on finishing what he started.