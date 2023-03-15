Moment family manage to free cat that was stuck inside car’s fender

Heartwarming footage shows the moment a kind family managed to free a cat that got stuck inside their car's fender in Thailand.

The family can be seen trying to reach the animal behind the vehicle's wheel to rescue it from its sticky predicament.

Eventually, their persistence paid off and they were able to pull the cat to safety.

After some pets, they put the animal into an enclosure with some water while they worked out what to do with their new friend.

