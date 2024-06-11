Driver saves pet kitten she discovered stuck in car engine

Watch as a driver and her friend save a pet kitten stuck in her car engine.

The owner of the white Suzuki, who lives in Bangkok, heard a noise coming from under her vehicle while she checked it before leaving her home and discovered the cat in distress.

Footage shows the woman and her friend looking under the car bonnet and inside the engine, where they found the tabby cat - which had difficulty crawling through the maze of wires and parts.

The woman is seen reaching inside and pulling the pet to safety.