Doorbell camera captures 'panther' walking down Cheshire street

A homeowner believes he captured brief footage of a “panther” after his doorbell camera recorded a black animal with a long tail walking past his home in Cheshire late on Thursday (13 October.)

Luke Hickman, 30, said that the animal looked like a big cat.

The dad-of-one has been leaving meat outside his house in the hope of getting the animal on camera again.

Mr Hickman’s sighting follows other reports of a “long, black cat” in Warrington last week.

