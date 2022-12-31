King Charles III was ridiculed during Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical, as comedian Munya Chawawa - dressed as the monarch - references “Tampon-gate”.

During a musical number, Chawawa sings: “I’ve got no leg to stand on, ‘cos I said I’d like to be Camilla’s tampon”.

“I meant romantically,” he adds as a side note.

The song recalls an incident that occurred in 1989 when Charles was married to Princess Diana and a leaked phone conversation recorded him joking with the now-Queen Consort Camilla, saying he wanted to “live inside” her trousers as a tampon.

