Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:30
Prince Andrew: The Musical ridicules King Charles with tampon joke
King Charles III was ridiculed during Channel 4’s Prince Andrew: The Musical, as comedian Munya Chawawa - dressed as the monarch - references “Tampon-gate”.
During a musical number, Chawawa sings: “I’ve got no leg to stand on, ‘cos I said I’d like to be Camilla’s tampon”.
“I meant romantically,” he adds as a side note.
The song recalls an incident that occurred in 1989 when Charles was married to Princess Diana and a leaked phone conversation recorded him joking with the now-Queen Consort Camilla, saying he wanted to “live inside” her trousers as a tampon.
