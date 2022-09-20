Footage captures terrifying moment elephants chased passersby in China

Elephants broke off from a herd and started chasing a passer-by on a road in Kunming, China.

Footage shows a herd of Asian elephants emerging from a forest to cross the road when an adult and a young elephant leave the group and start to charge.

An elephant-monitoring staff member can be heard shouting at passers-by and warning them of the incoming danger as the older elephant roars, before the animals decide to re-join the group.

