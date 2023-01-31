Knitters create UK’s biggest bobble hat using 2 million yards of yarn

The UK’s biggest knitted hat has been created to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of The Big Knit.

Standing at 23ft tall and 20ft wide, the communal triumph was brought to life at Nottingham’s Albert Hall, a city famed for being the home of knitting.

The giant bobble hat is made up of 545 individual knitted squares and an estimated two million yards of yarn.

It marks the platinum anniversary of innocent drinks and Age UK’s partnership, who have been working together since 2003 to raise millions of pounds to support older people most in need.

