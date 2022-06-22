Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Rwanda for Commonwealth meeting

Prince Charles and Camilla arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday night (21 June) ahead of a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

The Prince of Wales will represent the Queen, who is head of the Commonwealth, at the meeting.

Prime ministers and presidents from the 54 Commonwealth countries will gather in Kigali "to reaffirm common values and agree on policies to improve the lives of its 2.5 billion citizens."

Ahead of the meeting, Prince Charles will meet survivors and perpetrators of Rwanda genocide.

