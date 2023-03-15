Celebrities including Zara Tindall, Carol Vorderman, Harry Redknapp and Chris Kamara were in attendance at Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday (15 March).

Members of the public were also seen dressed to the nines on Ladies’ Day - the long-standing tradition that offers race-goers to see and be seen in their best outfits.

Brass bands were seen performing upbeat music as many arrived in the morning to soak up the famous atmosphere.

Camilla, Queen Consort, was also in attendance at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

