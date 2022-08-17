Child runs on stage during Pope Francis’ weekly address

A young boy ran onto the stage as Pope Francis gave his General Audience address today, 17 August.

During an address highlighting the connection between old age and youth, the child got on stage with the Pope, who called him “brave.”

The boy was allowed to stay on the stage while the Pope continued his audience.

“In the hearing we talked about the dialogue between old and young, this child was brave, and he remains calm,” the Pope said while touching the child’s head.

