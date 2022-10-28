'Shop is closed': Khloe Kardashian shuts down possibility of more children

Khloe Kardashian has said that she is "done" having children after welcoming a son with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

The reality star, 38, told The Kelly Clarkson show that she was comfortable with her decision as she had "one of both" with her son, who was born via surrogate, and her daughter True, 4, whom she gave birth to.

"I'm one of both, and I think I'm good, shop is closed," Kardashian added.

The media personality explained that while she has not publicly revealed her son's name, her daughter insists on calling him "Snowy."

