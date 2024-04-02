Moment eagle swoops down and catches hen in garden

Footage shows the moment an eagle swoops down to catch and eat a hen in a garden in China.

The bird of prey can be seen landing at the property and emerging to the side seconds later, already clutching its meal.

It fights to keep its grip on the struggling chicken, which desperately tries to escape the bird - ultimately failing.

While the eagle guards its food, a rooster that briefly watched the scene walks away to safety.

The incident happened in Zhejiang province on 2 March.