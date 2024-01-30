An escaped bull charged and knocked over a man who was on his way home from work in China.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage on a street in Huangshi, in Hubei, China, on 28 January.

A man, unidentified by local media, can be seen walking while looking at his phone when the animal notices him, and charges and attempts to gore him.

The bull then runs off and leaves the man alone. It’s unknown if the man was left with any serious injuries.

After an hours-long search, residents also joined the effort and with their help, police were able to finally capture the bull and return it to the owner.